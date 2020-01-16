Preservation League offers Road Map to Grant Funding

From the Preservation League of NYS:

Albany, NY — Not-for-profit groups and municipalities are invited to attend a free presentation on Preserve New York and Technical Assistance Grants (TAG), the signature grant programs of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Preservation League of NYS.



The presentation will be held on Thursday, January 23 from noon – 1:30 p.m. at the Bundy Museum of History and Art, 129 Main St, Binghamton, NY 13905.

This presentation is sponsored by The Bundy Museum, the City of Binghamton, Binghamton Economic Development, Greater Binghamton Convention and Visitors Bureau-VisitBing, and the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier (PAST), and made possible with support from the Corning Incorporated Foundation.



The League’s Southern Tier Field Consultant, Janna Rudler, will explain the requirements of the grants, the process of applying, and discuss some successful previous applicants.



A total of (2) HSW credit hours of continuing education are available at this session for registered architects in NYS.



The Preserve New York and the Technical Assistance Grant (TAG) programs are a partnership between the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Preservation League of New York State.

These grant programs are made possible with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.



Space is limited, so reservations are required.

Register online at https://www.preservenys.org/public-presentations or contact Janna Rudler, jrudler@preservenys.org, 607-296-0329 for more information.



About the Preservation League of New York State: since its founding in 1974, the Preservation League has built a reputation for action and effectiveness. Our goal has been to preserve our historic buildings, districts and landscapes and to build a better New York, one community at a time.

The Preservation League of New York State invests in people and projects that champion the essential role of preservation in community revitalization, sustainable economic growth and the protection of our historic buildings and landscapes.

We lead advocacy, economic development, and education programs across the state.



