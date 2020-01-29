Presentations and Tioga Historical Society Presents: Ghosts of the South

From the Tioga Historical Society:

On Saturday, February 8th at 2pm presented at the Tioga Historical Society and Museum. Presentarts and TCHS will present Ghosts of the South, a docudrama written by Judith Present and directed by Bonnie DeForest.

Ghosts of the South brings alive the Black and White experiences of those who lived through the Civil War. This historical docudrama is powerful and meaningful and helps to keep in mind the human cost of war and slavery.

The history of slavery is central to understanding America; this play illuminates the human side of this time period through stories of those who have lived it.

This strong, not-to-be missed event is presented as part of African American History Month at TCHS.

The Tioga Historical Society and Museum 110 Front St. Owego, NY

Admission: $12

For more information call 607-687-2460 or go to https://tiogahistory.org/