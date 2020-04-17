Powers calls for legislative pay cut to aid budget shortfall

From the office of James Powers, candidate for State Assembly in the 122nd district:

James Powers, candidate for State Assembly in the 122nd district, called on all New York State Legislators to cut their salaries 20% immediately and for the next budget year.

Powers said, “In light of the COVID-19 crisis, New York State is facing an unprecedented budget shortfall and is arguably losing more revenue than any other state in the Nation. Business as usual is not an option.”

Powers cited the daily risk of exposure to the Covid_19 virus taken by health care workers and our plentiful food supply thanks to those that harvest, process, deliver, and stock our store shelves.

Powers also said, “These essential workers risk their lives to care for the public and feed us. There are many, many others who are out of work and may lose their jobs permanently. These people need to be the priority of our state government.”

Powers concluded, “Given the hardships faced by the general public, members of the New York State Assembly and Senate must lead by example and share that burden by reducing their own pay by 20%.”