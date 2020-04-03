Poultry 101: Online Class from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

On April 9th at 6 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County will be presenting a workshop on Poultry 101. This session will be a fast paced all-inclusive presentation on raising poultry. Topics that will be covered include: purchasing chicks, brooding birds, comparison of various production models, nutrition, management, processing and marketing. We also will look briefly at egg production, broiler production and turkey production.

The fee for the workshop is $10.00 per email. This workshop will be held via zoom, a link for the zoom meeting will be sent to you via e-mail on the day of the event. For more information contact Brian Aukema at bja14@cornell.edu.

To register go to https://cornell-cooperative-extension-of-broome-county.myshopify.com/products/poultry-101-online-workshop