Possible Viewing of the Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

Monday, December 21, 2020, in the late afternoon, if the skies permit, Kopernik will offer a Livestream of the conjunction of two of the crown jewels of the night: Jupiter and Saturn using a telescope at the Observatory.

The forecast is “iffy” but we are going to give it a shot and hopefully get a view of this once in a lifetime event. See below for more details and a link to the Livestream.

During this conjunction, Jupiter and Saturn will be as visually close to each other since 1623, being only 0.1 degrees apart. They will both easily fit inside the view of a single telescope eyepiece. Kopernik’s resident Livestream Astronomer, Jeremy Cartie, will offer a Livestream of this conjunction through a telescope at Kopernik Observatory. The next time these two planets will be this close will be in March of 2080, so this is the year to catch the event.

The Livestream will start at 4:30 PM EST.Click on this LINK to view the Livestream.

Let’s hope for clear skies that evening and tune in early as this conjunction will drop out of sight for us at Kopernik by 6:15 pm.

Look Up… Dream Big… Wear a Mask