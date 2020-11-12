Please join us in celebrating the 57th Annual Hillel Academy Journal Honorees

From the Hillel Academy

Though this will be the first to be held online, we trust that the same spirit of celebration in recognizing our honorees will be felt, even through Zoom.

Hillel Academy’s 57th Annual Journal Fundraiser Award Ceremony
Nov 15, 2020 11:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82292968951?pwd=a3NlWENHTjVmTjNpUGlqRWxweHJ4Zz09

Meeting ID: 822 9296 8951
Passcode: 2020
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,82292968951#,,,,,,0#,,2020# US (New York)
+13126266799,,82292968951#,,,,,,0#,,2020# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location
        +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
        +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
        +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
        +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
        +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
        +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 822 9296 8951
Passcode: 2020
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ksdr3zPkq

If you are asked for a Passcode, it is: 2020

