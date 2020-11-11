PlayYard Concepts Inc. Invites Community to Help Support Local Children

From PlayYard Concepts Inc:

Apalachin, NY – With remote learning and hybrid school schedules emerging as a critical way to practice social distancing this school year, everyday life, especially for children, has been disrupted. If you’re a parent or caregiver with a child home from school, you know firsthand the added challenge of keeping your children focused and occupied during the unforeseeable break from in-person learning.

Local non-profit childcare center PlayYard Concepts Inc., is encouraging the community to come together with a video contest called “It’s a Great Day to Teach Kids Something New,” in which members of the community can create fun, educational videos for children to enjoy and learn from during their extra time at home. From an at-home fitness exercise to a DIY craft or cooking class, these educational videos can keep your children moving forward during the pandemic. The top submitted videos will be offered cash prizes as well as showcased on PlayYard Concept Inc.’s website.

“This year has not been easy as a parent,” said Christine Benjamin, administrator of PlayYard Concepts Inc. “With the remote learning and hybrid schedules this school year, it is causing additional stress among both children and parents. Parents are more eager than ever to keep their kids busy and provide them with educational, physically engaging and brain-fueling activities. We invite the local members of the community to help us in creating unique, fun and educational videos to prompt kids to get creative with the activities they can enjoy at home.”

To submit a video and join in on the “It’s a Great Day to Teach Kids Something New” video contest, please visit www.playyardconcepts.org/