Plan Ahead to Protect Yourself from COVID-19

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:
The Coronavirus Outbreak of 2019, also known as COVID-19, continues to be of great concern across the United States. To date, there have not been any positive cases in New York State or Pennsylvania. We are concerned. We want to reassure our residents that the threat for Tioga County is low and that we are prepared.
Tioga County Public Health is monitoring the situation daily. We receive updates from New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on an ongoing basis as new information is being released. According to the CDC, this is a serious public health concern, and individuals should begin planning on ways to protect themselves should the virus continue to spread.
Currently there is no vaccine available for COVID-19, but you can protect yourself from the Coronavirus by protecting your immune system!
Wash your hands frequently and keep hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol with you
Avoid close contact with sick individuals
Disinfect frequently touched objects, especially cell phones
Eat additional servings of fruits and vegetables
Stay hydrated and drink extra fluids throughout the day
Get plenty of sleep
Get your flu shot if you haven’t already
If you are feeling sick, STAY HOME
Make sure you have the following on hand should COVID-19 start being seen in our area:
Over the counter medications
Your prescription medications
Extra water, sports drinks, and Pedialyte
Emergen-C or other immune system boosters
Anyone who has symptoms (runny nose, headache, fever, cough, sore throat, and a general ill feeling) who recently travelled to Mainland China, or who has had contact with someone who has recently travelled to there, should call their health care provider immediately to make them aware of the situation.
Your healthcare professional will work with us to help provide further direction on how to handle your case.
Individuals who have questions or concerns are encouraged to call the Coronavirus Hotline at 888-364-3065, or Tioga County Public Health at 607-687-8600. For updated information, please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.