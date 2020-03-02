Plan Ahead to Protect Yourself from COVID-19

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

The Coronavirus Outbreak of 2019, also known as COVID-19, continues to be of great concern across the United States. To date, there have not been any positive cases in New York State or Pennsylvania. We are concerned. We want to reassure our residents that the threat for Tioga County is low and that we are prepared.



Tioga County Public Health is monitoring the situation daily. We receive updates from New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on an ongoing basis as new information is being released. According to the CDC, this is a serious public health concern, and individuals should begin planning on ways to protect themselves should the virus continue to spread.



Currently there is no vaccine available for COVID-19, but you can protect yourself from the Coronavirus by protecting your immune system!

Wash your hands frequently and keep hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol with you



Avoid close contact with sick individuals

Disinfect frequently touched objects, especially cell phones

Eat additional servings of fruits and vegetables

Stay hydrated and drink extra fluids throughout the day

Get plenty of sleep

Get your flu shot if you haven’t already

If you are feeling sick, STAY HOME

Make sure you have the following on hand should COVID-19 start being seen in our area:



Over the counter medications



Your prescription medications



Extra water, sports drinks, and Pedialyte



Emergen-C or other immune system boosters



Anyone who has symptoms (runny nose, headache, fever, cough, sore throat, and a general ill feeling) who recently travelled to Mainland China, or who has had contact with someone who has recently travelled to there, should call their health care provider immediately to make them aware of the situation.

Your healthcare professional will work with us to help provide further direction on how to handle your case.



Individuals who have questions or concerns are encouraged to call the Coronavirus Hotline at 888-364-3065, or Tioga County Public Health at 607-687-8600. For updated information, please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.