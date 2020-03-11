PIZZA KINGZ and the Chenango County SPCA announce partnership to help with Animal Adoptions.

PIZZA KINGZ of Greene, NY hopes that Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for many of the animals currently awaiting adoption at the Chenango County SPCA.

Starting officially on Friday and for the foreseeable future, PIZZA KINGZ will have photos of animals waiting to be adopted placed on all of their pizza boxes. It is hoped that everyone who takes a pizza home will share the photos and contact information on social media to get the word out.

“My daughter’s passion for animals and recent adoption of several dogs has moved me to be even more involved – especially now that there is an amazing dog park that recently opened right here in Greene. We have a very diverse client base, with customers and families coming in locally, from surrounding counties and Pennsylvania as well. What better way to help these animals find their forever homes than to put their photos and information right on our boxes where they can be seen? We plan to fill the walls of the restaurant with pictures of success stories!” Eddy Pezzino, PIZZA KINGZ

After approaching the Chenango SPCA with the idea, they literally jumped at the opportunity.

“It takes a caring community to help save the lives of homeless animals. We give 100% and do everything we can to get people to come and see the animals up for adoption but that isn’t always enough. This is where things like putting animals photos on the boxes at the PIZZA KINGZ is going above and beyond helping these animals in need. Every photo that is seen is giving all of our shelter animals a huge opportunity to be adopted, not just the animal in the photo. We are a no kill animal shelter normally caring for 100-200 animals daily. We need everyone’s help.” Kathy Wyder, Chenango SPCA

This is a long term planned partnership between PIZZA KINGZ and The Chenango County SPCA. Special giveaways are planned for all clients of PIZZA KINGZ who show proof of successful adoptions.

For more information on PIZZA KINGZ, visit https://www.facebook.com/PIZZAKINGZ/ Or Call 607-875-4255

For more information on The Chenango County SPCA, visit https://www.chenangospca.org Or Call 607-334-9724