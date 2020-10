Sunday, October 25th from Noon to 6pm, Gavin’s Pizzeria on Division Street in Sidney will be hosting the Baristacrats Coffee Bar from Afton and the pair will be donating 10% of the day’s sales to the Afton VFW Building Project.



The Baristacrats Coffee Bar will operate from the Gavin’s Italian Ice take out window, serving up smoothies, iced coffees, hot coco, hot cider and homemade fall pastries to-go!