Pick up a Free gallon of NY made hand sanitizer for all local businesses.

From The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce:

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce starting on Friday June 12, 2020 a free gallon of New York made hand sanitizer is available for pick up to all local businesses between the hours of 8 am – 5 pm.

Next week distribution will be, June 15th – June 19th, between the hours of 9 am – noon.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is in partnership with Tioga County and Tioga County Emergency Services, Mike Simmons.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce office is at 80 North Avenue, Owego, NY 13827. Please contact the Tioga Chamber at 607-687-2020 for information.