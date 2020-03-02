Phillips Signs Term Limit Pledge – Says Term Limits Would Have Stopped Pelosi, Schumer and Impeachment

From the office of George Phillips, Candidate for Congress:

Utica, NY — George Phillips candidate for Congress (NY 22) against Claudia Tenney (primary election) and Anthony Brindisi (general election) will be holding the following event:

What:

Press Conference Signing Term Limit Pledge &

Talking How Term Limits Would Have Stopped

Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler and Impeachment

When:

Tuesday March 3 at 12:30 pm

Where:

Metro Center

Public Sidewalk Area — Near. Rep. Brindisi’s Office

49 Court Street Downtown Binghamton

Contact: Phillips for Congress (607) 341-8866 & phillips@georgephillips.us