Phillips Signs Term Limit Pledge – Says Term Limits Would Have Stopped Pelosi, Schumer and Impeachment

From the office of George Phillips, Candidate for Congress:
Utica, NY — George Phillips candidate for Congress (NY 22) against Claudia Tenney (primary election) and Anthony Brindisi (general election) will be holding the following event:
What:
Press Conference Signing Term Limit Pledge &
Talking How Term Limits Would Have Stopped
Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler and Impeachment
When:
Tuesday March 3 at 12:30 pm
Where:
Metro Center
Public Sidewalk Area — Near. Rep. Brindisi’s Office
49 Court Street Downtown Binghamton
Contact: Phillips for Congress (607) 341-8866 & phillips@georgephillips.us