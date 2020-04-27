Phillips Renews Debate Challenge to Tenney: Absentee Voting Will Begin Soon

From the office of George Phillips, candidate for Congress (NY 22):

Binghamton, NY – George Phillips candidate for Congress (NY 22) renewed his debate challenge to Claudia Tenney today. Under orders from Governor Cuomo, absentee ballot voting will soon begin in this race and absentee ballot request forms will be mailed to every registered voter.

Phillips stated, “I am open to new debate formats during this incredible time – including virtual debates or call-in radio debates given the current travel and meeting restrictions. But I am hoping restrictions are eased soon and we can also have traditional in person debates. We need to explore all options.



Tenney offered to debate me anytime, anywhere. I have accepted a debate with the League of Women Voters and am calling on leading radio and TV stations will set up debates soon.

Voters need to see my vision for representing this community and serving the nation during and after the coronavirus crisis.



As I have mentioned repeatedly, Tenney will not be able to defend her “F” Rating with the American Conservative Union which stems from voting with liberals and the left in support of transgender military surgeries and climate change studies for the Department of Defense.

Tenney will also not be able to defend her lack of elect-ability against Anthony Brindisi.”

To schedule a debate contact: Phillips for Congress (607) 341-8866 & phillips@georgephillips.us