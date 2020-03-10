Phillips Challenges Tenney to Debates

From the office of George Phillips, Candidate for Congress:

Binghamton, NY – George Phillips candidate for Congress (NY 22) against Claudia Tenney (primary election) and Anthony Brindisi (general election) issued a debate challenge to Tenney today.

With Franklin Sager filing paperwork terminating his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, this officially makes the Republican Primary in New York’s 22nd Congressional District a two person race.

Phillips stated, “During a recent conversation with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney she offered to debate me anytime, anywhere.

I would like to take her up on this offer to debate as much as possible and am looking for debate opportunities with local news and civic organizations, on college campuses or with whatever group will host us.

In these debates I will lay out my vision for the nation and why I am the only electable Republican against Anthony Brindisi in this race.

Tenney will not be able to defend her “F” Rating with the American Conservative Union which stems from voting with liberals and the left in support of transgender military surgeries and climate change studies for the Department of Defense as well as opposing welfare to work.”