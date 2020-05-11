Phillips Calls Treatment of Michael Flynn Disgraceful Investigation into Justice Department Needed

From the office of George Phillips, candidate for Congress (NY 22):

Binghamton, NY – George Phillips, candidate for Congress (NY 22) released the following statement about the decision of the Department of Justice to drop charges against Michael Flynn:

“The entrapment of and witch hunt against General Michael Flynn who served his country as a decorated military figure for nearly four decades and was a central figure in the War Against Terrorism is simply disgraceful.



Justice Department officials who ruined his career and tore down his reputation must be held accountable.



This appalling miscarriage of justice will not be over until a full investigation of those responsible is conducted.”