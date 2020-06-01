Phillips Calls for Debates

From the office of George Phillips, Candidate for Congress:

Debates have and continue to play an incredibly important role in our political process.

When the League of Women Voters informed me that Claudia Tenney, my opponent for the June 23rd Republican Congressional primary, declined a debate that they had worked hard on for months, I was saddened for the voters.



Tenney has declined all debates in what is the number one targeted Congressional race in the entire country (no freshman Democrat is in a district that went for Trump by a wider margin).

In the 2016 Republican primary there were seven debates for voters and all debate hosts have been open to hosting again.



When I ran for Congress in 2010 under the old district lines, I was told that my opponent Congressman Maurice Hinchey was not thrilled that I – a man 40 years younger than he was offering such a vigorous challenge in an overwhelming Democrat district. Hinchey still gave the voters the courtesy of debates.



Tenney has stated that our campaign has not raised enough money. We have actually raised more than Tenney did in both her 2014 and 2016 primaries.



In a time when voters are sick of the dominant role of money and special interests in politics, debates with candidates facing questions directly from voters are more important than ever.

Here are some critical topics Republican voters deserve to hear debated.

Qualifications: I served as an aide to a Congressman who was Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee and worked on a law to rescue women from human trafficking; have taught high school, community college, in inner city schools and at a maximum security youth detention center; served as Regional Director for Reclaim New York and have done economic policy work for the Jack Kemp Foundation.

Vision: I have laid out a bold “Freedom Agenda” to rein in the national debt, give all Americans more health care choices, and transform welfare into a work program and will use my expertise on and passion for economic policy issues to help revive our economy after this tremendous crash.

Accessibility: I have heard the stories from and the views of thousands of voters when I went door to door before coronavirus hit and have pledged to be as accessible as possible and do town hall meetings when elected – something Tenney failed to do and has been highly criticized for.

Electability: I nearly won a district with 43,000 more Democrats in 2010. Tenney lost a district Trump won by 15 points with 30,000 more Republicans. I am the only candidate who can beat Democrat Anthony Brindisi in the fall.

Values: I have conservative values and was endorsed in a previous race by the American Conservative Union (ACU) – the nation’s most well-respected conservative organization. Tenney received an “F” rating from the ACU and has supported ultra-liberal policies like transgender military surgeries and climate change studies for the Department of Defense and opposed welfare to work.

I hope Tenney will reconsider her decision not to debate. The voters deserve it