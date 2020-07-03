Phase 4 Re-Opening & Alone Together Zine Exhibition + Swap

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) plans to re-open tomorrow, July 3, 2020. We’re excited to see you!

To protect the public, volunteers, and staff and to comply with requirements outlined by New York State, we are implementing changes outlined below.



The exhibition will be open on tomorrow, July 3, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The gallery will be closed on July 4th. However, it will be open Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. by appointment.

Per New York State mandate, while in the building, you must wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet from anyone outside of your group.

A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the gallery at a time, so please be patient if you are asked to wait outside.

If you have a group of four or more people, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.

The office and bathroom will not be available to the public.

In the meantime, we will continue to assess and adapt our programming so it can be delivered virtually and responsibly.



Though things have been difficult, we have been given a unique opportunity to re-envision the arts and what we want it to look like moving forward. We are truly excited to see you, to enjoy the arts responsibly, and to support a vibrant, creative community in and around Tioga County.

Until then, be safe, be well, be creative.

Alone Together: Upstate Zine Exbition + Swap

Opens Friday, July 3, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tomorrow, July 3, Alone Together: Upstate Zine Exhibition & Swap will open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at TAC, 179 Front Street, Owego, NY. Come, see the zines, take materials home and try making one yourself!

Remember, per NYS Mandate and for the safety of all staff, volunteers, and visitors, we require that everyone:

Wear a mask

Wear gloves (provided) if handling a zine

Observe social distancing of six feet or more with anyone not in your group

Email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com to schedule an appointment if you have a group of four or more people.

to schedule an appointment if you have a group of four or more people. Note: To promote public safety, we will not have a formal “reception” but have extended the hours to stagger visitor traffic in the gallery.



We’re excited to see you, so please join us!