Perseid Meteor Shower and livestream

VESTAL, NY- On clear nights between August 11 and August 14, Kopernik Observatory & Science Center will be open to the public for viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the best meteor showers to observe, producing up to 60 meteors per hour!

Produced by the Swift-Tuttle comet, these meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus.

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and head up to Kopernik’s dark skies for great viewing, especially after midnight!

Doors open at 9 PM and the Kopernik’s telescopes will be open for viewing Saturn, Jupiter, and numerous deep-sky objects.

This is a Clear Only Program, which means we will only be open if the weather forecast is for clear skies.

On the day of the event, please visit our website or call (607)748-3685 to see if Kopernik will be open.

For those unable to join us in person, Kopernik’s livestream astronomer, Jeremy Cartie plans to livestream this event on our YouTube channel.

We have over 2400 subscribers to our YouTube channel and they are from literally around the world.

Through the chat, you can ask questions directly to Jeremy.

If you are not already subscribed to the Kopernik YouTube Channel, click on the subscribe link to get yourself connected.