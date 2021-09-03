Perennials Care Workshop 

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A recent report shows the number of new daily COVID-19 cases has risen less over the past week than at any other point since June, giving people hope that the latest surge has reached its peak and cases could soon drop.

“I think there's a good sign that we're starting to see some slowing in some areas across the country. We're starting to see a little bit of plateau that maybe we'll start to see the downward trend again,” said Dr. Susan Casey Bleasdale, the chief quality officer at the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System.