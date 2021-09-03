From Cornell Cooperative Extension
Perennials Care Workshop
Saturday, September 18th, 2021 from 1:00- 2:30.
Ag. Development Center and CBG Grounds
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County- 840 Upper Front St, Binghamton, NY 13905
Cornell Cooperative Extension will be offering a workshop on dividing perennials. Are your perennial beds getting a bit out of control? Come and learn about perennial flowerbed care in the fall. Plant division, bed rejuvenation and problem solving will be demonstrated and discussed. This is a hands-on, outdoor class. In the event of rain, we will move indoors into a well ventilated space. Please bring a pair of garden gloves. Class size is limited so pre-registration is required. To register, please call (607) 772-8953 or visit: ccebroomecounty.com/events to register and pay online.