From Cornell Cooperative Extension

Perennials Care Workshop 

Saturday, September 18th, 2021 from 1:00- 2:30.

Ag. Development Center and CBG Grounds 

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County- 840 Upper Front St, Binghamton, NY 13905 

Cornell Cooperative Extension will be offering a workshop on dividing perennials. Are your perennial beds getting a bit out of control?  Come and learn about perennial flowerbed care in the fall.  Plant division, bed rejuvenation and problem solving will be demonstrated and discussed.  This is a hands-on, outdoor class. In the event of rain, we will move indoors into a well ventilated space. Please bring a pair of garden gloves. Class size is limited so pre-registration is required.  To register, please call (607) 772-8953 or visit: ccebroomecounty.com/events to register and pay online. 

