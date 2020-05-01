Pat Wictor, Noah Zacharin to perform online concert for 6 On The Square

From 6 On The Square:

With in-person concerts on hold for the foreseeable future, 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert with folk singer/songwriters Pat Wictor and Noah Zacharin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9.

Wictor first joined the folk and acoustic scene as a slide guitarist known for fresh interpretations of traditional and contemporary songs. Since then, he has made his mark as a singer-songwriter penning lean and poetic songs that honor — and subvert — rural blues and gospel traditions.

For seven years he toured as one-third of Brother Sun, the harmonizing trio with Joe Jencks and Greg Greenway. Together, they garnered critical acclaim, two #1 CDs on the Folk DJ charts, and a continent-spanning tour schedule.

Wictor’s newest recording is a duo album titled “Counterpoise,” a collaboration with jazz vocalist Deborah Latz. The two first sang together at a vocal improvisation workshop led by Bobby McFerrin. His most recent solo release, “This is Absolutely Real: Visions and Versions of Phil Ochs,” reached #2 on the Folk-DJ charts and was nominated for Best Tribute Album by the Independent Music Awards.

Over the years, Wictor has won the Falcon Ridge Emerging Artist Showcase, was nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year by the Folk Alliance, was nominated for Gospel Song of the Year by the Independent Music Awards, and was a finalist in the Kerrville New Folk songwriting contest. His CD “Sunset Waltz” also reached #2 on the Folk-DJ charts, and “Heaven is so High” and “Waiting for the Water” both reached #4.

Learn more online at https://patwictor.com/.

Zacharin is a guitar master, multigenre songwriter and dynamic performer. Born in Montreal, he splits his time between Toronto, the road and an off-grid cabin on the Canadian Shield. He became a full-time recording and touring musician in 2015.

Zacharin’s recordings have garnered popular and critical praise: “Strange Rider” (2016) made a number of best-of lists for 2016. His latest album, “A Startle of Wings,” has just been released; it is a 14-song journey through genres, concerns and rhythms.

As a soloist, he has opened shows for Odetta, David Lindley, Dave Van Ronk, Jesse Winchester, Alex de Grassi and Fairport Convention, and he has performed internationally in hundreds of venues from clubs to concert halls. As a producer and instrumentalist, he has performed on 60-plus recordings by artists from across North America.

Learn more online at https://www.noahsong.com/.

Tickets for the May 9 online concert are $20 (plus $2 service fee); purchase online at 6onthesquare.org. Those who buy tickets will receive an email about how to view the show.

This show is partially made possible in part with public funds from the Chenango Arts Council’s Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the NYS Council on the Arts, with support from Governor Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.

Coming up at 6OTS

The 13th anniversary concert with the Trial of Cato (June 20) is cancelled. Looking forward to the Fall: The Black Feathers (Sept. 5); Vance Gilbert (Oct. 3); Brooks Williams (Oct. 31); Katherine Rondeau (Nov. 7); Nobody’s Girl (Nov. 21); Alice Howe and Freebo (Dec. 6); and the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio (Dec. 19).

6 On The Square, Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.