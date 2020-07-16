From the Broome County Office for Aging:
All are invited to a Pasta Dinner Drive Thru Fundraiser for the Broome County Senior Games on
Thursday, August 6, from 4:00-6:00 pm (or until sold out) at Broome West Senior Center
in Endwell.
Each meal includes pasta, meatballs, tossed salad, dessert and a beverage. The cost is $10 for
adults; $5 for children 12 and under; free for children 3 and under. All meals will be sold to-go
with the convenience of drive thru pickup.
Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged, but some to-go meals will be available for
purchase without a reservation. To reserve your to-go meal, please contact Sofia at the Broome
County Office for Aging by Tuesday, August 4th at (607) 778-2115. Please leave a message
with the number of meals you would like to reserve and your callback phone number.
This dinner is sponsored by the Elderwood Village at Vestal.
What: “Pasta Dinner Drive Thru Fundraiser for Senior Games”
When: Thursday, August 6, 4:00-6:00 pm (or until sold out)
Where: Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne Street, Endwell, NY
Who: Open to the public