From the Broome County Office for Aging:

All are invited to a Pasta Dinner Drive Thru Fundraiser for the Broome County Senior Games on

Thursday, August 6, from 4:00-6:00 pm (or until sold out) at Broome West Senior Center

in Endwell.



Each meal includes pasta, meatballs, tossed salad, dessert and a beverage. The cost is $10 for

adults; $5 for children 12 and under; free for children 3 and under. All meals will be sold to-go

with the convenience of drive thru pickup.



Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged, but some to-go meals will be available for

purchase without a reservation. To reserve your to-go meal, please contact Sofia at the Broome

County Office for Aging by Tuesday, August 4th at (607) 778-2115. Please leave a message

with the number of meals you would like to reserve and your callback phone number.



This dinner is sponsored by the Elderwood Village at Vestal.



What: “Pasta Dinner Drive Thru Fundraiser for Senior Games”

When: Thursday, August 6, 4:00-6:00 pm (or until sold out)

Where: Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne Street, Endwell, NY

Who: Open to the public