Pass Paycheck Protection Program Extension says Tenney

From the office of Claudia Tenney, Republican congressional candidate for NY-22

New Hartford, NY – Claudia Tenney, Republican congressional candidate for NY-22, reiterated today her call for Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to stop obstructing a clean extension of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the American and Upstate economy. Now, in this urgent time of need, we depend on strong leadership from our Congressman in Washington, not indecision and silence. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are once again holding the American people hostage by inserting left-wing agenda items into a desperately needed relief bill,” Tenney said. “Anthony Brindisi’s inability to stand up to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi perpetuates the crippling uncertainty that is hurting our small business owners and workers. “

This weekend, the SBA announced that more than half of the PPP funds have already been allocated throughout the country.

Tenney recently announced a link on her campaign’s web page highlighting small businesses that remain open in NY-22 during this difficult time