Parenting class series scheduled

From: Cornell Cooperative Extension

Virtual PS…It Works! Parenting Series Scheduled

The Family Resource Center program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County is a virtual series for parents and caregivers.

The PS…It Works! series highlights 5 essential communication skills for parents and caregivers of children ages 2 to 18.

Sessions will be held via zoom video conferencing on Tuesdays January 5th -February 23rd 5:30-7:30pm.

This program is designed to be highly interactive and participants will need video and audio capability in order get the most out of the experience.

The curriculum was developed by Cornell Cooperative Extension based on current research.

Facilitators are credentialed parenting educators.

There is no fee to participate.

Parents and caregivers can register by emailing Joan at jes49@cornell.edu.