(Cortland, NY) - The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) willkick off the 15th Annual Firefighter Winter Games in Cortland this weekend-- February 8-9. Proudly hosted by the Greek Peak Mountain Resort, volunteer firefighters from across the Empire State, dressed in full turnout gear, will participate in a variety of winter events and races throughout the weekend at Greek Peak Adventure Park and Tubing Center.

Some crowd pleasers include: tubing, sled-pull, stokes basket carry, hose races, tug-of-war and broomball. With nearly 150 New York volunteer firefighters, the competition is sure to get pretty intense.