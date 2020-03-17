Oxford Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry Precaution Updates

OXFORD, NY – The Monday Soup Kitchen will be open tonight, starting at 5:30 p.m. BUT they are not having it as usual (which is an indoors, one sitting event). Due to concerns about the corona virus situation, they are taking precautions for everyone’s safety and wellness. They will have food boxed up as take-outs and deliver the food to people in cars.



St. Paul’s Soup Kitchen- 32 Main Street, Oxford, NY. The Oxford Community Food Pantry, which operates out of the United Church of Oxford (UCO) will be open on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

To keep everyone from coming inside the small room, they can enter the UCO church hall and tell the pantry people what they need. Orders will be filled as possible and brought out. Please remember the Pantry is only for food emergencies and only for Town of Oxford residents.



The Food Pantry is always in need of food supplies, and cash donations are always welcome. Call for more info, (607) 843-5195. United Church of Oxford (UCO) – 16 Fort Hill Park (opposite the Oxford Academy Middle School), Oxford, NY.