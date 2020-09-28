Owego to Host First Annual Community Clean-Up Day

From the Upstate Shredding Weitsman Recycling:

Owego, NY—Residents, volunteers and local families are invited to attend the first annual Community Clean-Up Day in the Village of Owego, sponsored by Upstate Shredding Weitsman Recycling.

The event will take place October 3rd at 9 a.m. in an effort to build community awareness and participation to keep the historic Village of Owego clean and promote environmentalism. Upstate Shredding has pledged $10,000 as a sponsor, and additional sponsors are encouraged to get involved.

WHAT: The Village of Owego’s first annual Community Clean-Up Day. Events will include family-friendly activities, landscaping, garbage collection and yard work. All volunteers and attendees are required to wear masks and/or practice proper social distancing.

WHEN: October 3 beginning at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Attendees will meet at Ben Weitsman of Owego, located at 15 W Main Street in Owego, next to Marvin Park.

WHO: Volunteers, prospective sponsors and service clients are encouraged to reach out for details.