Owego Kitchen and Tioga State Bank Partner Again to Help Our Community

SPENCER, NEW YORK –Saturday, May 1st is the start for the next 62 miles of “Caring For Our Community One Step at a Time!”

During the month of May, Tioga State Bank (TSB) and Owego Kitchen are co-hosting another virtual “Community Care 100k Run/Walk Challenge.”

For each individual completing the challenge, TSB will donate $25 per 100k finisher (up to $5,000) to local food banks to directly help out members of our community. There will also be a chance each week to earn an extra prize for different mini challenges throughout the month. Every person who completes the 100k Challenge in May will receive a shirt with a custom logo for the event.

Run/Walk your way to 100k and join in the fun through the Nike Run Club App (challenge is hosted in app by Owego Kitchen), as you get fit and help raise money for local food banks! Many local businesses are already joining in on the fun with donations and prizes for our participants! Weekly challenges and giveaways make it even more fun! Warmer days are here – get outside and enjoy it while helping give back to your community!

Participants can join in for a healthy lifestyle and feel good about participating in “Caring for Our Community One Step at a Time!” (#CommunityCare100k)

The Challenge is organized through the Nike Run Club App and is hosted on a Facebook event here: https://fb.me/e/4ui1rcm2x

Here’s how to sign up:

1. Download the Nike Run Club App

2. In the App:

a. Create your Account

b. At ‘Home’ screen, click the People icon at bottom right of the screen

c. Click ‘Add Friend’ at top right

d. Search “Owego Kitchen” and click add

3. The Owego Kitchen will then invite you to the challenge, so make sure you Accept the Invitation to officially join! (This is not done automatically, so it may take a bit to see the invitation on your account). Here’s how:

a. from Nike Run Club app home screen

b. tap the people Icon at the bottom, then tap Challenges link near the top

c. Invitation to 100k Challenge will show up under “Invitations” (you may have to scroll down to see this section)- make sure to tap it and click “Accept.”

