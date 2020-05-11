“Owego Hose Team Big Board Raffle Supports Scholarships & Local Businesses” June 6th Hose Team Golf Tournament Cancelled.

From the Owego Hose Team:

Owego, N.Y. – Owego Hose Teams, Inc. has cancelled their June 6th golf tournament, one of the largest charity golf tournaments in the Southern Tier, due to the COVID-19 crisis but is still holding their “Big Board Raffle” traditionally held in concert with the tournament. $10 raffle tickets are available at The Community Shop, Home Central, Scott Smith & Son, and Weaver Automotive. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the hose team scholarship fund and local businesses as the hose team is purchasing $100 gift cards from businesses that have supported the golf tournament in the past as part of the raffle.

Each year the hose team awards at least one scholarship to a graduating senior pursuing a first responder field. $4,000 in funding has been provided over the last three years supporting our area youth. Winners to date include Jacob Zlinsky ($1,000) & Jessica Jones ($1,000) in 2017;

Josh May ($500) & Skylar Pierce ($500) in 2018; and Grayden Stanton ($1,000) in 2019.

In addition to the scholarship fund, the raffle is supporting local businesses. The hose team is purchasing $100 gift cards from area businesses that have supported their tournament in the past to help during the COVID-19 crisis. So far seventeen (17) gift cards have been secured with a goal of at least twenty (20). Other prizes offered as part of the raffle include a one million dollar shot for a hole in one at Tioga Golf Club; Two (2) tickets to a Washington Redskins home game with accommodations; and two (2) box seats at a New York Yankees or New York Mets game.

The drawing for the million-dollar shot participant will take place on May 31st. The winner will shoot for one million dollars at Tioga Golf Club on June 6th on Facebook Live followed by the rest of the prize drawings @owegohoseteams.

The hose team is still planning for the 127th Annual Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) convention scheduled for July 9-12th in downtown Owego. All events associated with the convention to include golf outing, block party on the Flats, fireworks, memorial service, hose race, and parade are on schedule.