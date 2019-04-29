Up to the Minute

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Owego, NY – Owego’s monthly First Friday event will kick off the summer season on May 3 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the historic Village of Owego in partnership with Lockheed Martin and Historic Owego Marketplace.

Owego’s First Friday is a monthly event where the shops in Owego keep their doors open late, art galleries are bursting with local artists work on display, restaurants serve up specials, and live music can be heard throughout the Village. Lockheed Martin will be adding to the fun this month with interactive demonstrations you won’t see anywhere else.

A Virtual Reality flight simulator will put you in the cockpit and behind the controls of an F-35 Aircraft and you can watch a 3D Scanner create digital images of real-life objects. The Village Scavenger Hunt returns with chances to win prizes from Lockheed Martin and local merchants. Music will be provided by the OFA Chamber Program, and free ice cream treats will be served by from the Ice Cream Works Truck! “The best day of the month is First Friday! Historic Downtown Owego is filled with creativity, your friends, great art, great food and historic charm,” said Bradley Crews, President of Historic Owego Marketplace. You can find updated information and what shops and restaurants have planned by visiting their Facebook page Historic Owego Marketplace.

Lockheed Martin’s Owego site celebrated its 60th-anniversary last year. The Owego site was opened by IBM in 1958 for its Airborne Computer Laboratories to support national defense programs, leading to 36 years of successful avionics programs for aircraft and spacecraft. In 1996, the Owego site became Lockheed Martin Federal Systems, Owego, and today is a worldwide leader in providing advanced-technology products, services and systems integration solutions to defense, civil and commercial customers both domestic and internationally.

Lockheed Martin Owego employees are not only a part of the local community, but they also devote their time to volunteering and are committed to helping influence and strengthen the quality of life in Owego. Owego’s First Friday is an opportunity to meet some of the people that work there and learn about new technology.