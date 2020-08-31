Owego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Golf Tournament

From The Owego Fire Department:

The Owego Fire Department is holding its 8th Annual Captain and Crew Golf Tournament at Catatonk Golf Club on September 11, 2020. Registration begins at 9:30am; with a shotgun start of 10:28am, the time the first tower fell on 9/11/2001.

Just $320.00 per team (4), it includes 18 holes of golf with cart, awards, as well as dinner at the end of the tournament. The tournament was started to honor our fallen brethren that have passed in the line of duty. This year the tournament takes on an even greater remembrance as it will take place on September 11th, and will honor those lost on that terrible day. We welcome all to join us on this day by playing, sponsoring, or donating toward the event. You can log onto our website https://ffmgolf.com/ to play or become a sponsor, or to our Facebook page to print off the registration form to mail in.

https://www.facebook.com/Owego-Fallen-Firefighters-Golf-861216180667002

An award to the team who has the most American patriotic outfit on during the

tournament will be handed out, along with other raffles, and awards.

Contact Info: Eric Hawkins, Tournament Director ehawkins1@stny.rr.com or

(607) 341-0533



COVID-19 Rules will be in effect during the tournament.