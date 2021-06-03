Owego Elks Press Release for the June 18th Strawberry Lawn Party

(WETM) - Gov. Cuomo announced a new $40 million campaign to promote tourism attractions across all regions of the state through the summer, fall, and winter tourism seasons as the state begins to welcome all visitors - local, national and international - back to New York State. The first phase of this campaign focuses on New York City and will run on digital outlets in select international markets and on broadcast TV in national and local markets. Upcoming spots in the campaign's second phase will feature a variety of attractions from the state's diverse and unique regions outside New York City.

"New York's tourism industry has struggled for more than a year, but as we begin to turn the page on COVID we have a unique opportunity to build something that never existed before and lead the globe in the post-COVID world," Governor Cuomo said. "We want the world to know that New York is back and better than ever, and this new global campaign will help to spark the revitalization of our tourism industry by reminding travelers that there is nowhere else in the world like New York State - and we want them to come see it all for themselves."