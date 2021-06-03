Owego Elks Press Release for the June 18th Strawberry Lawn Party

From the Owego Elks Lodge 1039:
The Owego Elks will be holding a Strawberry Lawn Party on June 18th at the Elks Lodge 223 Front St in Owego, NY from 4-10 pm. The party will feature live music by Rick Fry and Trick Shot, raffles, and games including a corn hole challenge. The grill will be outside for hot dogs/hamburgers and sides. Sodas, bottled water, and our traditional strawberry festival favorites will be available and the bar will be open. Current health department guidelines will be followed.
All proceeds from this event will go to fund the replacement of the lodge roof. The original building, known as the Latham A. Burrows House, was built in 1830 and is in both the NY State and National Historic Registers. For more information on our Roof Fundraiser please see the Owego Elks Lodge 1039 GoFundMe page.