Owego Elks Lodge Presents Annual Service Awards

From Owego Elks Lodge 1039:

Owego, NY: On 8/19/2020 the Owego Elks Lodge 1039 presented its Annual Service Awards to Anita Martin, Kevin Cumm, Connie Sternberg, Karen Demetros, and Tonya Bender at a ceremony at the Lodge at 223 Front St in Owego.

The Elks recognized Anita Martin as Elk of the Year for her continued support of the Lodge and its community events. Anita, proprietor of Classy Glass, is a long-time member of the Elks and has been an officer in past years. Her energy, dedication, and creativity are a vital force in the Owego Lodge.

The Owego Lodge also recognized Kevin Cumm, Chairman of the Trustees Committee, as this year’s Officer of the Year for his outstanding service and commitment. Kevin, a retired engineer from Lockheed Martin, is also involved with the Owego United Methodist Church. Using his engineering background and problem-solving skills, he has made many significant improvements in the 120-year-old building that houses the Owego Lodge.

The Owego Lodge also recognized Connie Sternberg as Citizen of the Year for her tireless support of the United Way Dancing with the Stars. In addition to her support of Dancing United, Connie, who taught Special Education at the Ithaca School District before her retirement, is also a court appointed special advocate with Accord.

The Owego Lodge awarded a Special Award to new members Karen Demetros and Tonya Bender to recognize their support and contributions to the Lodge.

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 is a non-profit organization that supports a variety of local community programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free and help youth develop lifelong skills, provide scholarships to send students to college, offer time and resources to meet the needs of today’s Veterans, and provide support and facilities to local charitable organizations and our community.

All Elks believe that charity is the greatest of all virtues and that by sharing and giving, we have the power -to replace sorrow and despair with hope and confidence. If you are interested in knowing more about the Owego Elks Lodge, please contact us through our Facebook Page or OwegoElks.events@gmail.com. The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 is part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks which is:· A fraternal order with hundreds of thousands of members and a 150+ year history.

· A network of nearly 2000 lodges in communities all over the country.· A generous charitable foundation that each year gives millions in scholarships, an inspiration to youth, a friend to veterans and more.

The Fraternal Order was founded “To promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American Patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.” The Order is a non-political, non-sectarian, and strictly American fraternity.The Order spends more than $80,000,000 every year for benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs in such fields as benefitting special needs children, sponsoring Elks National Foundation scholarships, scouting, athletic teams, veterans’ works, a national “Hoop Shoot” free-throw contest involving more than 3 million children, physical and occupational therapy programs and patriotic programs.