From Owego Elks Lodge:

Doc Weismore with Real Country will be at the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front Street in Owego Friday October 15.

This great local country music band will play from 6-9 pm. Tickets are available at the door for $5 starting at 5pm.

There will be pizza, hot dogs, popcorn, chips, soda, and the Elks famous strawberry frozen drinks for purchase.