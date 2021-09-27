Owego Elks Lodge Announces 2021 Fall Harvest Campaign

From The Owego Elks Lodge 1039:

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 will be holding our second Fall Harvest Campaign to raise funds for local food pantries. Last year when coronavirus restrictions impacted so many in our community, we were able to raise more than $6,000 in cash which was distributed to the Tioga Rural Ministries, the Open Door Mission, and the Catholic Charities Food Banks.

Again this year, we will be collecting cash or food donations for those same food banks in Tioga County and the Owego Elks will make a matching donation of up to a total of $5000.

Donations will be collected from October 3-17 and can be mailed to the Owego Elks Lodge 1039 PO Box 6 Owego, NY or they can be dropped off at the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St in Owego on Wednesday or Friday nights from 5-7 pm or at the Owego Elks Emporium Sunday October 3 or 17 from 8am – 3pm. Please include your name and email if you would like a confirmation of your gift.

All money collected will be distributed to the Food Banks along with a matching grant of up to $5000 from the Owego Elks Lodge 1039.

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 regularly supports local children’s organizations such as the Scouts, the Boys and Girls Club, and Camp Ahwaga. The Elks supports children of all ages from dictionaries for 3rd graders, Little League teams, Special Olympics, and Post Prom Chem-free parties. We support the young through community organizations like Big Brothers/Big Sisters, NYS Sheriff Kids Camp, and the Girl’s Youth Leadership program. We are also a resource for other non-profit agencies that use our facilities for free such as the American Red Cross, the United Way, the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, and EMS and Fire Departments throughout the county.