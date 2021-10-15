Owego Elks Lodge 1039- Novembers Take-out Dinner

From Owego Elks Lodge 1039:

Take-out dinners at the Elks continue into November with Minnesota Tater Tot Hotdish (known as casserole in other locales) is made from crispy golden tater tots layered with a combination of cream of mushroom soup, ground beef, and mixed vegetables. It is often served in Minnesota at such large gatherings as family reunions, potlucks or church suppers. Served with coleslaw and apple crisp for dessert, once you taste this, it will become a new favorite! Dinners can be picked up at the Owego Elks Lodge 223 Front St from 5-6 pm on November 11th for $12 cash or check. This event will be pre-order only with all orders due by Monday November 8th. Orders can be placed by leaving a message at 607-687-1039 or via messenger to the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page. We are continuing our Sponsor-A-Meal program to allow community members to buy a meal for donation. Sponsor-A-Meal donations will benefit staff at assisted living facilities in Tioga County. All proceeds from the monthly take-out dinners will go to fund the replacement of the lodge roof. The original building, known as the Latham A. Burrows House, was built in 1830 and is in both the NY State and National Historic Registers. For more information on our Roof Fundraiser please visit the Owego Elks 1039 Facebook page.