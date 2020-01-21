Overwhelming Support for a Dozen of Cuomo’s State of the State Proposals & a Boost to His Favorability & Job Performance Ratings

From the Siena Research Institute:

Loudonville, NY. With at least two-thirds of voters supporting 11 of his State of the State proposals, Governor Andrew Cuomo saw a significant boost in his favorability and job performance ratings since November.

Cuomo has a 49-45 percent favorability rating up from a negative 44-49 percent rating in November. His job performance rating jumped even more, going from a negative 30 points (35-65 percent) in November to now negative 15 points (41-56 percent), according to a new Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters released today.

By a 49-37 percent margin, voters say the new law eliminating monetary bail for people facing misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges is bad for New York.

Back in April, shortly after passage of the law, voters thought the law would be good for New York, 55-38 percent.

While every demographic group moved more negative from April until now, independent, suburban and older voters moved the most, each from positive to strongly negative.

“In the last year, the Governor’s favorability has been up and down – half the months a little above water and half a little below water. Right now, a plurality of voters say they view Cuomo favorably, including more than two-thirds of Democrats. However, he’s viewed unfavorably by 51 percent of independents and 80 percent of Republicans,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

“The boost in his favorability rating and the even bigger bump in his job performance rating – which still resides in negative territory – are a thank you from voters to kick off the new year. “Although Republicans like many of the Governor’s State of the State proposals – albeit, with one exception, not as much as the Democrats – they clearly don’t agree with the Governor’s rhetoric surrounding those proposals.

While overall voters agree with Cuomo’s statement that New York should be the progressive capital of the world 60-33 percent, 70 percent of Republicans disagree,” Greenberg said.

“A majority of independents agree, as do a majority from each region of the state.”