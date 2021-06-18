Our Youth Gallery & Inaugural Show, “Generations,” Launches Tonight!

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is excited to announce the launch of our new youth gallery on Friday, June 18, with a special exhibition titled Generations. This exhibition will feature artwork from TAC Patron Artists and Families—paying tribute to all those community members who have contributed to TAC in the past and present and to those who will keep it vibrant and creative in the years to come.

The exhibition will be open to the public today, June 18, from 6 – 7 pm. After the opening, the show will be up from Saturday, June 19, to Saturday, August 21, 2021 (Tues. – Sat. from 11 am – 4 pm).

The purpose of this new youth gallery is to establish a space where youth can display artwork in a professional arts organization, year-round. The goals of this new space are: 1) to champion youth art, 2) to encourage artistic expression among children and teenagers, 3) to provide a public space for such expression, and 4) to serve as a vehicle for arts education in Tioga County.