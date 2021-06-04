Otsego County soldier inducted posthumously into NYS Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame

From the office of State Senator Peter Oberacker:

BURLINGTON FLATS, — State Senator Peter Oberacker (R/C – Schenevus) today joined former Senator James L. Seward to pay tribute to the late Corporal Michael Mayne of Burlington Flats, the 2020 inductee to the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame from the 51st Senate District.

Corporal Mayne’s parents Cathy and Lee accepted the honor on behalf of their son. Additionally, members of the 1st Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, who served with Corporal Mayne, made the trip to Burlington to take part in the ceremony.

Corporal Mayne was the 2020 Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame inductee from the 51st Senate District. Due to COVID, last year’s Burlington Memorial Day ceremony was cancelled and the presentation was rescheduled for this year.

Senator Peter Oberacker said, “We owe an eternal debt of gratitude to the men and women who have fought and died for our freedoms. Corporal Michael Maybe personified the true meaning of hero and it is my extreme honor to join Senator Seward in presenting this fitting honor.”

Former Senator James L Seward said, “Corporal Michael Mayne was an exemplary soldier who cared deeply about his country and the men and women he served alongside. As my final inductee to the Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, I could think of no one more deserving.”

Corporal Michael L. Mayne, 21, of Burlington Flats, proudly served in the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was assigned to the 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, a unit of the 25th Infantry Division based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

Corporal Mayne lost his life, along with two other American soldiers and a translator on February 23, 2009, in Balad, Iraq when insurgents attacked his unit using small arms fire.

A 2006 graduate of Edmeston Central School, Michael was known for his sense of humor and friendly nature. He knew from a young age that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and serve his nation in the military. He joined the Army shortly after his high school graduation.

Prior to his service to his country, Michael had already left an indelible mark on his hometown that will last for generations to come.

On Memorial Day 2003, he unveiled a very special Eagle Scout project in memorial park in his hometown of Burlington Flats – flagpoles for each branch of the military. To this day, flags representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and the United States continue to wave. A memorial to Michael has since been installed underneath the flags he so proudly conceived and built.

The New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame inductees may be former members of any branch of the United States Armed Forces. The exceptional men and women are chosen for this prestigious honor based on either service in combat or notable work performed after discharge from the service.

The complete New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame biography for Michael Mayne:

The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES established a scholarship in his name for students in the natural resources and welding programs or who planned to enlist in the military.

Michael’s courageous military service earned him a number of honors including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal of Valor, Global War on Terror Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and Iraq Service Ribbon.

Senator Seward presented Michael’s parents Cathy and Lee with the New York State Senate Liberty Medal posthumously in 2009.

Corporal Michael Mayne exhibited a steadfast commitment to our nation and made the ultimate sacrifice. His service in uniform and his contributions to his community will never be forgotten.