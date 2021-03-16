Orthodontics of The Southern Tier to Host Open House for New Patients

From Orthodontics of The Southern Tier:

Vestal, NY—Orthodontics of the Southern Tier will host an open house to offer new patients who sign up for ongoing treatment plans free exams, consultations and whitening services. Patients must call ahead to reserve their spot, with Thursday, March 18 marking the last day to schedule.

Patients who schedule consultations will be sent paperwork via email prior to the event, and must arrive to their appointment with the paperwork completed. During the event, patients can expect to receive a variety of services, from x-rays and 3D scans to oral exams and comprehensive consultations. Patients who sign up for treatment will receive a teeth whitening service at the end of their treatment period.

WHAT: Open house for new patients with complimentary treatment services including exams and consultations, valued at $500.

WHEN: Friday, March 19 at 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: 3439 Vestal Pkwy East, Vestal, NY

WHO: Local members of the community are encouraged to call ahead to reserve a spot and learn more details.

All safety protocols and CDC-recommended protocols will be followed. Immediately following the open house, patients have 10 days to sign up and begin their treatment plan. Patients who sign up the day of the open house will receive an extra 5 percent off their treatment plan.