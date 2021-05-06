Orthodontics of the Southern Tier Launches Mother’s Day Makeover

From Orthodontics of the Southern Tier:

Vestal, N.Y.—Orthodontics of the Southern Tier is introducing a Mother’s Day Makeover promotion that will award one lucky local mother with a free teeth whitening service.

Orthodontics of the Southern Tier is taking this opportunity to recognize and give back to mothers in the region who deserve a chance at pampering themselves after this past year’s challenges. The promotion will run now until May 8, the day before Mother’s Day, at which date one winner will be chosen and notified via email.

Deserving mothers and those who love them are encouraged to enter or nominate someone else for a chance to win via a registration form accessible at http://www.ootst.com/. There is no cost to enter.

ABOUT ORTHODONTICS OF THE SOUTHERN TIER:

Orthodontics of the Southern Tier is committed to providing their customers the best quality of treatment for the best prices. Their office specializes in creating individualized treatment plans to best fit their clients’ diverse health, cosmetic, and financial needs. Orthodontics of the Southern Tier is open from 8am to 6pm Monday through Thursday.

For more information on Orthodontics of the Southern Tier, please visit http://www.ootst.com/.