From the Workforce Development Board:

Utica, NY – Pathways to Justice Careers helps high school juniors and seniors prepare for post-secondary education and entering the workforce, with a focus on careers in the criminal justice or emergency services fields.

This program offers a unique opportunity for high school students to secure a paid summer internship with local Utica law enforcement and public safety agencies.

“There is so much racial unrest and distrust in public safety throughout the country right now,” says Project Director Stephanie Heiland. “Our program partners know the importance of relationship building and diversifying the public safety sector to aid in rebuilding that trust. Pathways to Justice Careers gives youth in the community and public safety professionals the opportunity to interact in a positive way and build long lasting relationships, all while teaching youth valuable life skills and preparing them for the workforce.”

Participants will be paid minimum wage for 70+ hours of summer work and placed in a Youth Police or Fire Academy. This is a highly supervised worksite that allows students to learn in-depth about careers as a police officer, firefighter, or emergency medical technician (EMT).

All participants are eligible for a mentor. This allows participants to be matched with a positive role model to provide additional support as they become young adults.

Pathways to Justice Careers gives participants the ability to gain valuable summer work experience while networking and building relationships with Utica’s law enforcement and public safety officers. This program aims to bridge the gap and strengthen the relationship between Utica’s youth and local public safety agencies.

Pathways to Justice Careers is for high school juniors and seniors between 16-21 years old. In order to qualify, students must be residents of Utica. This program is 100% funded by a United States Department of Labor Employment & Training Administration grant of $999,986. Eligible students are encouraged to apply by visiting our website at working-solutions.org/youth-services/pathways-to-justice-careers or by calling Stephanie Heiland at 315-793-6095.