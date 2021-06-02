Operation Thanks From Above-Airshow

From the National Warplane Museum:

Geneseo, NY – National Warplane Museum officials announce that preparations are underway for the 40th Geneseo Airshow on July 10th and 11th, 2021, and will feature the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Tactical Demonstration as the main attraction.

In a departure from the normal airshow format, Operation Thanks From Above-The Airshow will move to a “Drive-In” format to conform with current health guidelines and ensure the safety of guests in accordance with New York State Department of Health regulations. The show will convert its aircraft parking area into a drive-in theatre style parking lot where patrons will purchase a 20’ x 20’ private viewing area with ample room to park and watch the show next to their car in a tailgate fashion. There will also be a 5’ “Safety Zone” between each section to access portable toilet facilities and still maintain social distancing. (SEE DIAGRAM BELOW) While the State has recently amended the wearing of masks for VACCINATED people, we request that you respect others and wear appropriate face coverings outside of your private viewing area.