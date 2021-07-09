Operation Thanks From Above-Airshow

From the National Warplane Museum Airshow:

In response to some recent changes and for clarification, it is necessary to bring our fans up to speed on the Geneseo Airshow.

First-We will be selling carload tickets at the Gate on Saturday and Sunday for the Airshow. The ticket prices will still be the same as on the website, www.geneseoairshow.com As a reminder, the ticket is good for as many persons in the car as you have seatbelts.

Second-we recommend buying tickets online so we can track the spaces we will have remaining and to move you faster through the Gates.

Third-A reminder that your ticket is for your private viewing area of 20’ x 20’. YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO SIT IN YOUR CAR TO WATCH THE AIRSHOW. Bring your chairs and or blanket and watch the show from the space beside your car, or out of your truck bed. Bring your coolers, but food and drinks will be available.

Fourth-You are not required to stay in your private viewing area. You can walk around and view the airplanes that will be performing; visit the 1941 Display area; visit the gift shop; visit the food vendors; and the U S A F recruiting display. We only ask that during the show, you use your area to watch the Airshow and not move into vacant spots, because they may be sold to someone else.

In addition to the F-22 Raptor, drive-In show guests will also enjoy performances by Rob Holland, the P-51 Mustang, Mad Max P-51, 2- F-4 U Corsair, the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association, Rick Volker in the Sukoi-26, Skip Hyle Harvard aerobatics, Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys, U S A F Heritage Flight, Misty Blues Skydiving Team and flybys with WW I replica aircraft, and other exciting aerial displays. More are being are being added to the schedule. We anticipate that the flying portion of the show will last from 11:00am until 3pm each day.

Visit www.nationalwarplanemuseum.com/airshow for more details, to purchase tickets, or view the aircraft that will be attending the Airshow.