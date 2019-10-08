Open house for Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA invited to Kopernik

From Kopernik Observatory:

Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Scouts BSA are invited to participate in the 61st Jamboree on the Air at the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center (KOSC)

from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

on Saturday, October 19, 2016

Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) is an international event in which scouts from around the world learn about radio communication and talk to each other using Amateur (Ham) Radio.

Local scouts will be able to participate using Ham Radio equipment set up at KOSC, assisted by Ham Radio operators from the area.

This event will include hands-on activities such as:

Sending and receiving a digital picture using radios

Using handheld radios and the internet to speak around the world to other scouts

Come as a troop, pack, or as individual scouts, any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This Open House event is free to all scouts, adult leaders, and their families.