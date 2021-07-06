OPEN Auditions / Sign-Ups for the EPAC Youth Troupe

ENDICOTT, NY- Shakespeare in the Park OPEN Audition Notice: 2021 Wednesday July 7th at 7pm at the Endicott Performing Arts Center.

Prepare one short monologue about 1 minute long.

The EPAC Youth Troupe is looking for Young Performers ages 6 – 18 to be part of this Abridged Punk version of “A Mid Summer Night’s Dream”.

Rehearsals start:

Wednesday, July 14th, 2021

Rehearsals will be held:

Mondays & Wednesdays 7pm – 9pm

Rehearsals will be held at The Robert Eckert Theater, located in The Endicott Performing Arts Center, 102 Washington Ave. Endicott, NY.

Show dates: August 19th – 22nd

Performances will be held at The Stage at Little Italy, located in George W. Johnson Park, 201 Oak Hill Ave. Endicott, NY. 13760

This EPAC event will take place rain or shine.

The Shakespeare in the Park production of “A Mid Summer Night’s Dream”, will be presented by the EPAC Youth Troup August 19th, 20th, 21st at 7pm and August 22nd at 2pm in the George W. Johnson park.

This project is made possible with public funds from The Tioga Downs Community Foundation, and the Chenango Arts Council’s Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the NYS Council on the Arts, with support from Governor Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.

Additional support for Broome County provided by the Stewart W. & Willma C. Hoyt Foundation.

For any questions & more details

(607)785-8903

www.endicottarts.com