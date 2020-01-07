OPEN Auditions: EPAC 2020 “CAMELOT”

OPEN Audition Notice: EPAC

Thursday, January 30th at 6pm at the Endicott Performing Arts Center for “Camelot”.

The EPAC Repertory Co. is auditioning Actors, Singers and Dancers for ALL ROLES.

Those auditioning should bring sheet music to sing.

Prepare 16 Measures from a song to sing. (Leads should be prepared if asked to sing songs from the show.)

An accompanist will be provided

(Prepare a monologue) about 1 minute

(CHECK HERE FOR CAST REQUIREMENTS)https://www.mtishows.com/camelot-small-cast-version

The legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot leaps from the pages of T.H. White’s novel in Lerner and Loewe’s award-winning, soaring musical.

This EPAC Production will be directed by Patrick Foti

with Musical Direction by Jeffrey Wahl

and Choreography by Laura Ulrich

Rehearsals start: Tuesday, February 18th, 2020

Rehearsals will be held:

Sundays (2p – 6p), Tuesdays & Thursdays (7p – 9p)

Show dates: April 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th

Performances Thurs., Fri. & Sat. at 8pm, & Sun. at 3pm

Rehearsals and Performances will be held at The Robert Eckert Theater,

located in The Endicott Performing Arts Center,

102 Washington Ave. Endicott, NY.

For any questions & more details call (607)785-8903 or email www.endicottarts.com