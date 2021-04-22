Online, In-Person Activities for Earth Festival

From the Otsego County Conservation Association:

COOPERSTOWN- Otsego County Conservation Association’s Earth Festival is being held April 22 through 24 with a mix of online webinars, informal talks, in-person nature walks and a trivia night. Information about all Earth Festival programs can be found at www.occainfo.org/Earth-Festival.

Webinars include “Many Happy Returns” on Thursday at 1pm. This program highlights efforts to restore populations of native species, notably pearly mussels, American eels, and eastern hellbenders in Otsego County, and features speakers from SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station and the Wetland Trust. Registration is required for this free webinar. Use https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kPZv9cHLSJSZzWjFRhaNNg to sign up.

On Thursday evening at 7pm, Dan Wixted, of Cornell University’s Pesticide Management Education Program presents, “Assessing Pesticide Hazard vs. Risk: Glyphosate, a Case Study.” Dan examines the difference between hazard and risk and how that impacts the discussion surround glyphosate, the world’s most widely used herbicide. Registration is required for this webinar, which is free. Use https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kAPvzaIBRFefxA5qcaoSAw to sign up.

On Friday evening, OCCA is hosting “Environmental Trivia Night.” Join OCCA Executive Director, Amy Wyant for a fun set of trivia questions relating to the environment. This runs from 7-8pm on Zoom.

Informal talks include “Protecting Land with Conservation Easements” with David Diaz, Interim Executive Director of the Otsego Land Trust on Thursday at 3pm; Jordan Clements, District Manager of the Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District at 10am on Friday; and Shane Digan, Recycling Coordinator for the Otsego County Department of Solid Waste Friday afternoon at 12:30pm. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will be hosting a Q&A session online from 10am to noon. DOAS also has many previously-recorded programs on a variety of topics available at www.doas.us.

In person events include walks in some local forests offered in partnership with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Thursday afternoon’s hike is at George Bouckles County Forest from 3-5pm; Friday has an evening walk at Star Field in Cooperstown from 5-8pm; and Saturday features Arnold Lake State Forest and Harry Bilderbeck County Forest in Hartwick from 10am-1pm. Contact trip leader, Liza Mundy at (607) 287-4395 to sign up or for more information.

Details on Earth Festival programs are available at www.occainfo.org/earth-festival.

Founded in 1968, Otsego County Conservation Association is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the appreciation and sustainable use of Otsego County’s natural resources through education, advocacy, resource management, research, planning and practice. For more information on OCCA, or to donate, visit www.occainfo.org.