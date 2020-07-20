Oneida Center Nursing Home Workers to Hold Silent Vigil as Part of #StrikeForBlackLives Nationwide Action on Monday, July 20

From 1199SEIU:

1199SEIU members are joining thousands of workers from across the country to

demand employers take action to confront triple threat of white supremacy, public

health emergency, broken economy

Healthcare workers at Oneida Center and across the county are battling multiple pandemics at once – COVID-19 and anti-Black racism. On Monday, Utica area nursing home workers will join tens of thousands in more than 25 cities for a Day of Action for Black Lives (#StrikeForBlackLives), demanding corporations and government take action to confront systemic racism in our society and economy that is holding back Black and brown communities.

Black lives matter. Black lives also need to matter in our nursing homes.

The Oneida Center silent vigil will highlight the debilitating impacts of discrimination, low wages, lack of hazard pay, poor staffing, and inadequate health insurance on the lives of healthcare workers and the people we care for. As we continue to sacrifice our own health and safety during this pandemic, employers should do their part to provide affordable health insurance, staffing levels that allow us to provide the care our patients deserve, and workplaces free from racial discrimination.

Strikes and protests will also take place in Rochester, Buffalo, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Durham, Harrisburg, Hartford, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New Martinsville, Oakland, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, Sacramento, Scranton, Seattle, St. Louis, St. Paul and more.

“We cannot achieve economic justice without racial justice,” said Mary Kay Henry, president of SEIU. “From our nation’s founding, white supremacy and economic exploitation have been inextricably linked. Today, in this national moment of reckoning, working people are demanding fundamental changes to America’s broken system. They’re coming together in the Strike for Black Lives to declare that until Black people can thrive, none of our communities can thrive.”