ON-LINE Auditions EPAC 2020: “FEEL the FLAMES”

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:

We will be hosting online and in-person auditions for this production.

In-person auditionswill be held at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, on May 20th at 6:00pm.

All auditioning online must record and submit an Audition Video.(preferably via YouTube, unlisted)

FOR THE MAIN AUDITIONS:

Please include the following in ONE brief video:

Clearly state your name, age, and vocal range (soprano, alto, tenor, bass).Please sing one verse and one chorus of a hard rock or metal song. You may also choose to sing from the audition tracks our music director has provided, available at www.feeltheflames.com.

Before you begin, please tell us which song you have chosen to sing (if by a different artist than Metallica, specify which artist it is). You may either sing a Capella or with an instrumental backing track.Please perform a monologue from memory, ranging from approximately 30 seconds to one minute in length.

Before you begin, please tell us the name of the character you are reading for, the show this monologue is coming from, and its respective playwright.Please submit your video audition to us at dreamcorridorpro@gmail.com between May 6th and May 13th, 2020



FOR DANCE AUDITIONS:

Please record ONE brief video (preferably via YouTube, unlisted) approximately one minute in length where you are dancing, employing lyrical and/or modern movement, in any manner you wish. Before you begin, please state your name.Please send your video to our choreographer at emilyfoti13@gmail.com between Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 and Wednesday, May 13th, 2020

Rehearsals start: Wednesday, May 27th 2020

Rehearsals will be held: Mondays & Wednesdays (7- 9p)



Show dates: July 9th – 11th(tentative)Performances Thurs., Fri. & Sat. at 8pm



Letter from the Director/Author: Alex GriffinHello:

My name is Alexander Griffin, Owner and CEO of Dream Corridor Productions, and Writer and Director of “Feel the Flames”!



Thank you for considering being a part of this new original theatrical experience that features the music of Metallica. YOU could be one of the talented cast members to originate a character in the show. EPAC and Dream Corridor Productions are producing “Feel the Flames”, which is tentatively set for July 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2020, at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, located at 102 Washington Avenue in Endicott, New York.



This is a fast-paced, nonstop show that is based on a true story, so please keep that in mind when auditioning. Feel the Flames follows the story of two unlikely metal-heads who create a small town band and end up dominating the world with their music. We are seeking energetic and passionate members of the theatre and dance communities to fill the necessary roles in the show, including an ensemble and numerous supporting and principal roles, and a team of dancers.Casting decisions will be made soon after auditions.



The first rehearsal is set for Wednesday, May 27th, at 7:00PM. Regular rehearsals for Feel the Flames will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:00pm – 9:00pm at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, with tech and final rehearsal week tentatively set for the week of July 5th – 11th.

Thank you for your cooperation. If you have any questions please feel free to direct message me on Facebook or email us at dreamcorridorpro@gmail.com. I look forward to working with you on this project! -Alex Griffin

Writer and Director