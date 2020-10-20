On-going investigation into recent thefts of campaign signs in Town of Walton area

From the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office:

Walton, NY – Today, Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced that an on-going investigation into the recent thefts of campaign signs in the Town of Walton area has led to the arrest of a Walton man.

In recent weeks, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies have received numerous complaints of roadside campaign signs being stolen. A New York State Forest Ranger patrolling the Steam Mill Forest in the Town of Masonville last week recovered more than twenty stolen campaign signs that were dumped on the state owned land.

On Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020, Deputies arrested and charged 20 year-old Jarett L. Griffin, of Walton, with petit larceny following an investigation and review of video surveillance images by Deputies and the candidate. Griffin is accused of stealing a campaign sign during the first week of October.

Deputies are continuing their investigation and encourage anyone witnessing the theft or destruction of campaign signs to note a description of the person(s) or vehicle(s) involved and report their observations to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Griffin was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear in the Town of Walton Court on a later date to answer the charge.